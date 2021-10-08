Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,539 shares during the period. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up about 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 4.26% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $379,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,247,000 after buying an additional 625,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,632,000 after buying an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after buying an additional 262,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,843,000 after buying an additional 176,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFAM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,998. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 436.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

