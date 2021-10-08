Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $138,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,112,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 207,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 66,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46,833.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROP traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.