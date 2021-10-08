Bamco Inc. NY Sells 11,615 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,638,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,615 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International accounts for about 1.3% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Choice Hotels International worth $551,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,895,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.63.

Shares of CHH traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.29. 2,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $136.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.