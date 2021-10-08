Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $3.34 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for about 2.2% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after acquiring an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,261.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.37. 50,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,839. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.10. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $101.52 and a 12 month high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

