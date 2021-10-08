Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $424,000 Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autoliv from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.69.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,906. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.53 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

