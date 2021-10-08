Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 60,660 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,780,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 163,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 317.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 210,808 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,570,000 after purchasing an additional 160,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,555. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.