Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $247.90. 58,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The company has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

