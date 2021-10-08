Banco de Sabadell S.A Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 389,500 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 356.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 209,234 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 313,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035,738. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

