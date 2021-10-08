Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 3,345 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 46,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,185,000 after purchasing an additional 451,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

