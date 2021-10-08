Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Plans $0.06 Semi-annual Dividend

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0563 per share by the bank on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

Banco Santander has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

SAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. 3,539,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,919. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Santander stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $11,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

