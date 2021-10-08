Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 4.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,970.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 809,645 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,860,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,710,000 after acquiring an additional 404,467 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 113,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $44.63. 681,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,586,723. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

