Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 567,930 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of PG&E worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 68,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 659,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 254,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,772,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,540,000 after purchasing an additional 250,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,502,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

