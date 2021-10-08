Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.39 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $15,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after purchasing an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after purchasing an additional 139,448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 451,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,900,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $51.94 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

