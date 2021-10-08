Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of MGM Resorts International worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

