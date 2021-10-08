Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.64% of Hub Group worth $14,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $4,136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.