Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 30,037 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.77.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.