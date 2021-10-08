Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 593,804 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

