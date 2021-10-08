Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.55.

BMO stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.82. 619,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,323. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $59.02 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.