Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 382,524 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Switch worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Switch in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 747.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Switch by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Switch by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,321,321.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 735,911 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,237. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

