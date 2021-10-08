Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,427,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of Amkor Technology worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,875 shares of company stock worth $3,483,538. 58.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMKR opened at $25.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.62. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

