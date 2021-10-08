Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $35.48 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $35,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Independent Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $80.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

