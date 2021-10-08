Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $36.40 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.09% of PJT Partners worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $813,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 784,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 59.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.83 and a 12 month high of $83.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.06%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.