Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Haemonetics worth $37,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,697 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 619.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $68.47 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.85.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

