Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,818 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $36,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,855 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1,633.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after purchasing an additional 222,822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 70.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.19.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 1.69.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.