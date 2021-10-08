Bank of Nova Scotia Buys Shares of 30,000 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.75. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.