Bank of Nova Scotia Has $484,000 Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 93.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 277,691 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.27 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

