Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCOM. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

