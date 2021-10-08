Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 375,072 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 98.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Unilever were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 143.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

