Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €100.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €90.34 ($106.29).

ETR:HFG opened at €82.44 ($96.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion and a PE ratio of 36.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.82. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 1-year high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

