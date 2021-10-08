Barclays Cuts ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target to GBX 4,250

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.56% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 6,680 ($87.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 6,700 ($87.54) to GBX 6,500 ($84.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,806.15 ($75.86).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,767.63 ($36.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,691 ($35.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,568.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,489.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

