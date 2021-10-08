Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.68.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASMIY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. ASM International has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $448.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $391.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.89.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.