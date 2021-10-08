Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.39.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
