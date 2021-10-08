Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson (NYSE:PSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Pearson stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.12. 4,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,642. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. Pearson has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $12.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

