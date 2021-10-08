Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. reissued a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a positive rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HEINY opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. Heineken has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

