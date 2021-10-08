Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,800 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

BRFH opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.66. Barfresh Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of -0.35.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

