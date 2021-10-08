Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.23. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barings BDC.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 192,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,073. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.