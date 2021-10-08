Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.16

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 192557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

The stock has a market cap of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel purchased 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 77,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

