Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.06

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.31. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 37,705 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 61,613 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

