Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.06

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.31. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 37,705 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.75.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
