Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 78.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $300,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after buying an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

