Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTEGF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.98. 409,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,986. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.