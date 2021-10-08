BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BBQ by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,641,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

BBQ opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $162.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.09. BBQ has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

