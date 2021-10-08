Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $84.96

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $84.96, but opened at $89.46. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 4,145 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

