Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

