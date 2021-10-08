Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

BLPH opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.50.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.26. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLPH shares. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

