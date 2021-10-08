BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLU. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $462.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.25. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 311,879.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

