Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,504 ($19.65) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,725.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,793.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

