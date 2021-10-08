BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 1,900.60 ($24.83) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,109.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,151.73. The company has a market capitalization of £40.14 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

