Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 6.5%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.99 and last traded at $41.99. Approximately 5,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 155,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.