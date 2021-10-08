Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Sells £94,093.20 in Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total transaction of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

Shares of BIFF opened at GBX 348.50 ($4.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -25.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 374.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.68. Biffa plc has a 1-year low of GBX 202 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48).

BIFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Biffa in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

