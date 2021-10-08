Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of BCYP opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

In other Big Cypress Acquisition news, Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,892,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,842,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 533,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,259 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,305,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,262,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

