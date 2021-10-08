Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) PT Lowered to $3.25

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Fundamental Research to $3.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Big Tree Group

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

